IPG Photonics (IPGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 guidance at $0.95-1.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.