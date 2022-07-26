iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,088 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.