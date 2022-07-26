iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after buying an additional 453,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,947,000 after buying an additional 44,734 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ISTB opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

