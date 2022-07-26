iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $56,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

