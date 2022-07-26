iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $100.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

