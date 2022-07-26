iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

