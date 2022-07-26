iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Lifted by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.