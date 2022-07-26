iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,442. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $33.22 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

