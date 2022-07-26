iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial lessened its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after buying an additional 579,397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $170,907,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,641,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IGM stock traded down $6.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.90. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,670. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $284.31 and a 12 month high of $453.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.14.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

