iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,194,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 497,768 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

COMT stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

