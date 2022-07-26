iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Shares Down 1.4%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 19,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 296,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGBH. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,617,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.8% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter.

