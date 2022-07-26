iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $71,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

