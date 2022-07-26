iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Reduced by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

