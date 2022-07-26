iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.50 and last traded at $82.50. 56 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.21.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

