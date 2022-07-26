iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2,465.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. 19,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,355. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $53.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

