iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

