iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

