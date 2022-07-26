iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.64. The company had a trading volume of 43,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day moving average is $251.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

