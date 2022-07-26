iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,404,000 after buying an additional 98,489 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

