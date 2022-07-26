iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,404,000 after purchasing an additional 98,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average of $158.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.