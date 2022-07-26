iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,059 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $281,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $106.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.