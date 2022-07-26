iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Holdings Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of IWL opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $115.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

