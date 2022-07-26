iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $77,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after buying an additional 245,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

