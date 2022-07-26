iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) is Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $388.30 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.36 and a 200 day moving average of $429.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

