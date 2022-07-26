iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $240.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

