iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after buying an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after buying an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.52. 24,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,936. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

