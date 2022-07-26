iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,531,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $394.62. The stock had a trading volume of 193,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

