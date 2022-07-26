iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 260.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $397.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

