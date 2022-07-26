iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Reduced by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,504. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

