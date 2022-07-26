iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 155,545 shares.The stock last traded at $112.08 and had previously closed at $113.04.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
