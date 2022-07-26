iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 155,545 shares.The stock last traded at $112.08 and had previously closed at $113.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

