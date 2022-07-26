iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 35,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.