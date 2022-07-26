iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 445.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,821 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,214,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184,692 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,105,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 50,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,621 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,283,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,939. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

