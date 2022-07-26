Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 575 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.13% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,309,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,193,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,183 in the last ninety days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.3 %

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.18. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGPI. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.