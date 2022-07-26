Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Amalgamated Financial worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 44,404 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

AMAL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,094. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 25.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 5,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $109,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,996.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

