Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,091. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

