Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,233 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,476,284. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

