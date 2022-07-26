Isthmus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.0% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after acquiring an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,760. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

