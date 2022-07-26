Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,319,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

Plexus stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $99.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $170,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.