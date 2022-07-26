Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.40% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.84. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.