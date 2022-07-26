Isthmus Partners LLC Has $11.04 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.4% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 687,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.65. 21,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.