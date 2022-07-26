Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.77. 18,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

