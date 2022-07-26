Isthmus Partners LLC Makes New $10.75 Million Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,000. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 451,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,496. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.18.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.