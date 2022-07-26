Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 4,142 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.78. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $639.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

