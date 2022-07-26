Itau BBA Securities Begins Coverage on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.70. 1,100,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,861,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $139.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

