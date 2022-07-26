J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 17,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 33,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JILL shares. TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of J.Jill to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
J.Jill Stock Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $167.14 million, a P/E ratio of 206.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 305,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.45% of the company’s stock.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
