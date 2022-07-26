J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives GBX 283.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.33 ($3.41).

SBRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.61) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 216.14 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.30. The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 762.76. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 200.80 ($2.42) and a one year high of GBX 342 ($4.12).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.78), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($688,744.59).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

