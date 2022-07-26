Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 26th

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Jacobs Engineering Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.43.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Engineering Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.