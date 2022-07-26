Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

