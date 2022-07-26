Janney Capital Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:STT opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.12.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

