Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $636.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.